Brokerages Expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. Astra Space reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,793,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Astra Space by 198.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,422,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585,912 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth $19,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astra Space by 148.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth $15,338,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTR opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.31. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

