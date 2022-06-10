Brokerages Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.11 Million

Analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $138.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.54 million and the lowest is $137.67 million. CareMax reported sales of $44.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $555.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.77 million to $558.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $705.88 million, with estimates ranging from $691.53 million to $720.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million.

CMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CareMax by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CMAX stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. CareMax has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $433.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

