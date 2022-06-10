Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

