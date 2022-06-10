Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 519,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,647 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 60.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

