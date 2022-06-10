Brokerages Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.78. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

PCRX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $67,875.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $705,386.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,946 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,182 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

