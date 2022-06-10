Brokerages Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 974.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $20.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.43 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $46.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

RYTM opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

