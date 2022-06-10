Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $588.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.61%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

