Brokerages Set Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $999,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHR opened at $6.29 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $448.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.