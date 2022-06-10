Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $113.17

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

