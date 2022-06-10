Brokerages Set Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Target Price at $6.08

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Sema4 alerts:

SMFR opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08. Sema4 has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sema4 by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.