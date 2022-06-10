Brokers Issue Forecasts for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.