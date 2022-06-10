Brokers Set Expectations for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

