BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

