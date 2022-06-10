Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $63.57 on Friday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

