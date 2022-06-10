Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bruker by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

