Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

