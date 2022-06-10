BT Group (BTGOF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BT Group (OTCMKTS: BTGOF):

6/8/2022 – BT Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – BT Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – BT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – BT Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.76).

5/13/2022 – BT Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 270 ($3.38).

Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 17,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,837. BT Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

