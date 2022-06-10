BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trulite (TSE:TRUL)

Trulite (TSE:TRUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$64.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Trulite in a report on Wednesday.
