Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

NYSE BG opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

