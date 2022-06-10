Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,958.33 ($37.07).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($32.89) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.35) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, April 25th.
In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($38.21), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($496,857.09). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($38.97), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($192,601.75).
Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
