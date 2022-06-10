Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 85.4% in May

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $20.80. 35,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,910. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.60. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURBY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.56) to GBX 2,070 ($25.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,836 ($23.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.12) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.57) to GBX 1,950 ($24.44) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,435.45.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

