C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the May 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBNT remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,828,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,752. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.12. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.