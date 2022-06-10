Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Increased to $1,600.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CABO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,779.71.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,312.97 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,285.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,487.45.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.19 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One will post 67.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cable One by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cable One by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cable One by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $5,448,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

