Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 589.3% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.19 on Friday, hitting 17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of 19.44. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 16.20 and a one year high of 21.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

