Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 589.3% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.19 on Friday, hitting 17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of 19.44. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 16.20 and a one year high of 21.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (Get Rating)
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
