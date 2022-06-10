Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.58. 104,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.79. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after buying an additional 364,532 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 222,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 141,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

