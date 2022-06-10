Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 104,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,758. The firm has a market cap of $684.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.79. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

