Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CPB opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

