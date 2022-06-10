Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$7.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

RAY.A traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.83. 20,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$5.62 and a 52 week high of C$8.30.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.