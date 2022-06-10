Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Target Price to C$7.50

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stingray Group stock remained flat at $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.87 and a fifty-two week high of 6.00.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

About Stingray Group (Get Rating)

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.