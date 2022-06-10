Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Target Price to C$7.50

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Stingray Group stock remained flat at $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.87 and a fifty-two week high of 6.00.
About Stingray Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stingray Group (STGYF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.