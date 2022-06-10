Cango (NYSE:CANG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Cango updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cango by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cango by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cango by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

