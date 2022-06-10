Cango (NYSE:CANG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Cango updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Cango stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
