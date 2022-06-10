Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 855.6% in May

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BLOZF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 139,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Cannabix Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; and breath collection units.

