Canopy Growth (CGC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC):

6/8/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $3.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/1/2022 – Canopy Growth had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/31/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

5/31/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

5/30/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2022 – Canopy Growth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

5/24/2022 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

5/9/2022 – Canopy Growth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

