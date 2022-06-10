Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Sell”

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 47.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEED. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.03.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,288. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

