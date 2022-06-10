Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,900 shares, an increase of 57,969.2% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTAGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 65 ($0.81) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 42 ($0.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Capita has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

