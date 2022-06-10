Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC opened at $21.62 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

