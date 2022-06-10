Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 60,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,103. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

About Capstone Companies (Get Rating)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.