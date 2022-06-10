Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 60,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,103. Capstone Companies has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18.
About Capstone Companies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Companies (CAPC)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.