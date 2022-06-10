Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) is one of 259 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Caribou Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million -$66.92 million -2.80 Caribou Biosciences Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.31

Caribou Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Caribou Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences Competitors 1694 5825 11457 210 2.53

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 328.16%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 119.67%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -682.39% -27.80% -20.57% Caribou Biosciences Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

