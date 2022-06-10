Carrier Global Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,906. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

