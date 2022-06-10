Carrier Global Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,906. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
