CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.