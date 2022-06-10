Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 1,503.5% from the May 15th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,633,262. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

