CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Short Interest Down 93.4% in May

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,948,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBD Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 41,567,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,070,531. CBD Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
CBD Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBD Life Sciences (CBDL)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CBD Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.