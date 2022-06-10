CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Short Interest Down 93.4% in May

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,948,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 41,567,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,070,531. CBD Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get CBD Life Sciences alerts:

CBD Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBD Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.