Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 314,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 270,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDX opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

