CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.
CEMEX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 905.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 150.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 500,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 300,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
