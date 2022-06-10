CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 905.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 150.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 500,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 300,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.