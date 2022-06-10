Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NYSE LEU traded down $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 336,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,538. The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.35. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

