CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,114 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CFIVW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,710. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.19.

