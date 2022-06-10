CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CGGYY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

CGG ( OTCMKTS:CGGYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

