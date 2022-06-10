ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $25.20 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

