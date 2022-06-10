Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHKEZ stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.75. 702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,633. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.9% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,952,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 163,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,444.9% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 612,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 57.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,356,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,251,000 after buying an additional 858,309 shares in the last quarter.

