China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.18.
About China Construction Bank
