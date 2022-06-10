China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

About China Construction Bank (Get Rating)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.