China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
Shares of CIADY stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $48.99. 6,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.
