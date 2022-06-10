China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Shares of CIADY stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $48.99. 6,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $66.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5267 per share. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

About China Mengniu Dairy (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.